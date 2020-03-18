Use of Breath analyzers Suspended due to Coronavirus in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has restricted the use of Breathalyzers in the city for some time due to the coronavirus scare.

The Police DG declared this decision, as a preventive step of spreading the coronavirus.

This risk of coronavirus infection can be spread through Breath analyzers. Hence the police have decided not to use breath analyzer till further notice.

Breath analyzers used by the police restricted drink and drive in the city.

But the present relaxation on analyzers might lead to increase in drunken driving cases among people.