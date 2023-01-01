University girl student kills self in Puri of Odisha
Girl student of University commits suicide in hostel premises of Puri district in Odisha, police reach spot, investigation underway.
Puri: A girl student from a highly renowned University in Puri district of Odisha has allegedly committed suicide.
The body of a girl student identified as Pragyan Parimita has been recovered from the hostel premises of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University in Puri.
Related News
She was a first-year student of the University.
The body was found hanging in hostel of the institution. The police has reached the spot, further investigation is underway.