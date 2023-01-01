University girl student kills self in Puri of Odisha

Girl student of University commits suicide in hostel premises of Puri district in Odisha, police reach spot, investigation underway.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
girl commits suicide
Puri: A girl student from a highly renowned University in Puri district of Odisha has allegedly committed suicide.

The body of a girl student identified as Pragyan Parimita has been recovered from the hostel premises of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University in Puri.

She was a first-year student of the University.

The body was found hanging in hostel of the institution. The police has reached the spot, further investigation is underway.

 

