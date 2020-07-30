Bhubaneswar: Unit 4 market and the markets operating adjacent to Unit-4 market here in Odisha will be opened from July 31, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

The BMC had closed the market from July 16 following detection of several covid-19 cases from the locality.

BMC officials said that the area has been completely sanitised while multiple rounds of testing have been cunducted of the vendors.

“All the Vendor Associations of Unit 4 market have submitted an undertaking with regard to adherence of all Covid guidelines including social distancing and wearing mask,” said an official.