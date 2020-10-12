dharmendra pradhan meets kuwait oil min
Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Kuwait Oil Minister

Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Meets The Emir Of Kuwait

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Cabinet Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel in the Government of India Dharmendra Pradhan Called upon His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait.

On behalf of Govt. of India, PM Shri Narendra Modi and the people of India, expressed sincere condolences to the Al-Sabah family, the Kuwait Govt. and its people, on the sad demise of HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Late Emir of the State of Kuwait.

HH Late Emir known as the ‘Dean of Arab Diplomacy’ for his vast diplomatic experience contributed immensely to regional peace, security & stability. A humanitarian leader, HH was instrumental in strengthening our bilateral ties, and always cared for the Indian community in Kuwait.

A proponent of peace and a statesman par-excellence, HH Late Emir’s friendship and his commitment towards a strong bilateral relationship between our two great countries was always cherished by India and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait thanked the Hon. President of India, Hon. PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for their condolence.

