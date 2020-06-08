Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses Odisha at virtual rally

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed people of Odisha at Odisha Jansamvad virtual rally on Monday. In his speech Shah urged party workers to build Odisha as an impregnable fortress of the BJP.

“The work started during my tenure is now half-completed. It should be fully completed during the tenure of JP Nadda. Party organisation should be strengthened and Odisha should be a BJP fortress,” Shah said.

“Blessings of Odisha people are with BJP as 91 lakh persons have voted for BJP in the last elections,” he added.

The Union Home Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha for reposing their faith in Bharatiya Janata Party during the general polls. “Modi government is committed towards the development of the State,” he said.

Shah was addressing the virtual rally to convey achievements that Modi govt made in the first year of the second term. He gave a detailed account of the Central assistance to the State and hailed the schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and PM-KISAN initiated for the welfare of the poor.

During the virtual rally Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan told about a meeting of Odisha MPs with the then PM Manmohan Singh in 2005. When the State MPs asked for more money, Singh replied “Money doesn’t grow on trees. In contrast Modi Govt released Rs. 500 crore in a day after Amphan.”