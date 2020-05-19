Ratha construction work in Puri of Odisha

Unflappable sevaks shrug off cyclone Amphan threat: Continue Chariot construction in Odisha’s Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The unflappable sevaks of Lord Jagannath shrug off threats from Cyclone Amphan and continue the Chariot construction work for Ratha Yatra 2020 in an uninterrupted manner in the coastal town of Puri in Odisha.

Earlier on Monday the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) announced the suspension of chariot construction work for two days keeping in view the movement of Super Cyclone Amphan towards the coastline of Odisha.

The world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri is scheduled on June 23, 2020.

