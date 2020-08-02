Bhadrak: A farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Rajualibindha village of Bhadrak district.

The deceased farmer was identified as Mahendra Das(50), a native of Rajualibindha village.

Mahendra was upset as his wife and daughter-in law had had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from four home finance organisation and they could not repay the loan. Due to lockdown and shutdown there was no work and had incurred a huge loss.

The financial organisation as well as the Self Help Group (SHG) was pressuring Mahendra and had warned to pay back the loan or else they would take legal action against him and therefore he committed suicide.

His family members and villagers alleged the reason behind his suicide was that he was under depresssion owing pressure from lenders to clear their loans.