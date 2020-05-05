Two more persons tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

Two more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises 176

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Two more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday evening, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 176 so far.

In a series of tweets, the Information & Public Relations Dept revealed the new positive cases.

Of the two fresh positive cases, one was a 40-year-old woman, a resident of Balasore district while the other one was a 58-year-old man from Balasore district. He had returned from Kolkata.

 

While one person had earlier died of the disease in the State, the number of active cases of Covid-19 stood at 115 so far.  A total of 60 persons have been recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from the hospitals post treatment.

 

