Two more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises 176
Bhubaneswar: Two more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday evening, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 176 so far.
In a series of tweets, the Information & Public Relations Dept revealed the new positive cases.
Of the two fresh positive cases, one was a 40-year-old woman, a resident of Balasore district while the other one was a 58-year-old man from Balasore district. He had returned from Kolkata.
4th Health Update, 5th May
One New Positive Case in Balasore
40 yr Female
Admitted in hospital
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 175
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 5, 2020
5th Health Update, 5th May
One New Positive Case in Jajpur
58 yr Male
(Kolkata returnee. In quarantine)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 176
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 5, 2020
While one person had earlier died of the disease in the State, the number of active cases of Covid-19 stood at 115 so far. A total of 60 persons have been recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from the hospitals post treatment.