Two more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises 176

Two more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises 176

Bhubaneswar: Two more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday evening, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 176 so far.

In a series of tweets, the Information & Public Relations Dept revealed the new positive cases.

Of the two fresh positive cases, one was a 40-year-old woman, a resident of Balasore district while the other one was a 58-year-old man from Balasore district. He had returned from Kolkata.

4th Health Update, 5th May One New Positive Case in Balasore

40 yr Female

Admitted in hospital Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 175 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 5, 2020

5th Health Update, 5th May One New Positive Case in Jajpur

58 yr Male

(Kolkata returnee. In quarantine) Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 176 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 5, 2020

While one person had earlier died of the disease in the State, the number of active cases of Covid-19 stood at 115 so far. A total of 60 persons have been recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from the hospitals post treatment.