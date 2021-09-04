Two-headed baby dies hours after born in Odisha, Huge crowd gathered to see

Ghatagaon: In a very rare case, a woman gave birth to a two-headed baby at Harichandanpur Community Health Centre (CHC) in Keonjhar district dies.

Sources say, Basanti Nayak, wife of Murlidhar Nayak, resident of Raidiha village under Thakurpada gram panchyat of Keonjhar district was admitted to Harichandanpur Community Health Centre (CHC) after she received labour pains at around 1am on Friday. Later, she gave birth to this newborn with the rare medical condition.

One of the head of the baby was alive, but after an hour the infant lost his life, informed hospital authorities.

A huge crowd was gathered outside Murlidhar’s house to see the rare baby.The family members were devastated by the death of their child.

Earlier, in April month, a woman gave birth to a baby girl having two heads and three hands at a private nursing home in Kendrapara district.