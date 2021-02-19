Truck Skids Off Bridge, Falls On Bus In Keonjhar Of Odisha

Keonjhar: Today a shocking accident has taken place in Shalpada under Anandpur in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

A truck flew off a bridge and fell on a bus. The truck was at high speed when it overturned from the overbridge and crashed into the overpass on a passenger bus.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place near the Shalpada overbridge. ‘Padmavati’ the bus was traveling from Keonjhar to Bhubaneswar and was under the National Highway 20 bridge when the accident took place.

At this point, a truck carrying iron on the overbridge suddenly lost balance and skid down the bridge and fell on the bus. Locals said the wheels of the truck cracked and it lost balance and fell down.

However, due to the presence of mind the bus driver, a major accident was averted. The bus had about 50 passengers who had a miraculous escape.

But, the truck driver and the bus conductor were slightly injured in the accident. The bus driver immediately stopped the bus right in time which helped avert a huge mishap.

Locals arrived at the scene and carried out the rescue operation. Ambulances and firefighters arrived and rushed to help the injured and rescue them.