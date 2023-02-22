Tribal woman abducted, gangraped for two days in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a horrifying incident, a tribal woman was allegedly abducted and gangraped for two days in Cantonment police station area of Cuttack. The woman was found unconscious near Sri Sri university in Naraj.

According to reports, the woman was living with her husband, who is a mason, in a slum near Kalabikash kendra. The victim was reportedly abducted by some people in an auto. She alleged that the abductors kept her in a closed room and nearly 7-8 men raped her repeatedly for two days.

Then she was thrown near Sri Sri university in Naraj in an unconscious state. After she was brought to her sense by the locals, she gave her husband phone number and address.

Her husband took her home where she recounted all that happened to her in those two days.

The woman also has scars at different parts of her body.

However, the Commissionerate police has clarified that they have not received any written complain regarding this.