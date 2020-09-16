train derails near cuttack

Train Derails Near Odisha’s Cuttack, Probe Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A goods train has derailed near a level crossing at Sikharpur in Cuttack district of Odisha. The train was started from Bhadrak and was supposed to reach Khordha. 

According to reports, one boogie of the train got derailed from track number 10. There has however been no loss to life or property in this incident.

The incident took place around 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm. The Railway Police Force (RPF) and Railway Technical Team has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

Further details are awaited, probe is underway.

 

