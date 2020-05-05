Tragic! One killed, 10 injured as bus carrying Odia migrants meets with accident in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a man was killed while around 10 others sustained injuries as the bus, in which they were travelling with around 40 Odia migrants, met with an accident on NH-16 near Kuhudi of Khurda district today.

The mishap took place when the bus, which was en-route to Banki in Khurda from Hyderabad, dashed into a truck before veering off the road.

The deceased has been identified as the driver of the bus which had a registration number of AP02-TA-0954.

Sources said that the local police along with a team of fire services from Tangi rushed to the spot after getting information about the bus accident and rescued the passengers.

The migrants who sustained minor injuries in the accident were admitted to Tangi hospital, added the sources.

The exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that the bus might have dashed into the truck after its driver might have lost control over the vehicle.

Efforts are on to facilitate the migrants to reach their destination.

This is the fourth such road mishap in a row when a bus ferrying Odia migrants met with accident while coming to the State.

Earlier on May 2, two persons were killed as a bus carrying migrants from Surat met with an accident near Andharkote at Kalinga Ghat on Kandhamal-Ganjam border.

Likewise, another bus ferrying Odia migrants to Odisha from Surat met with an accident in Kandhamal district on Saturday. At least three persons were injured.

In the third such bus accident, as many as five persons were injured on Sunday after a bus carrying around 50 Prabasi Odias from Surat to Ganjam district overturned near Karanja on Nagpur-Amravati National Highway (NH) in Maharashtra.