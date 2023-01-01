Traffic rules get stricter from today, here’s how to check whether challan issued against you without your knowledge

Bhubaneswar: The entire world is in a celebration mood in view of the New Year 2023 today. There is no doubt that people’s happiness has doubled during the New Year day celebration as the COVID pandemic had marred such merrymaking in the last two years.

Being busy in the celebration, people might have forgotten that the traffic rules have become stricter from today and stringent action would be taken against the offenders. In fact, the rules of the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) have come into force from today, meaning people who have not changed their normal vehicle number plate to the HSRP will be fined.

If you had forgotten to follow the HSRP rules and unknowingly crossed through the cameras installed by the traffic cops, then e-challan might have been issued against your vehicle number and you might be unaware of it. In such a case, you yourself can find out whether you have been fined for violating the traffic rules or not.

To know whether an e-challan is issued against your vehicle number you can visit the official website of the Union government. (click on the link to directly go to the website https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused-challan). You also can check the same on the mParivahan App.