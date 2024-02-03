Top Maoist leader gunned down in gun battle in Kandhamal forest

Baliguda: A top Maoist cadre was gunned down during Exchange of Fire (EOF) on Saturday in the Kamberikia forest under Baliguda Police limits in Kandhamal district of Odisha. A jawan was also sustained injury in this gun battle.

As per reports, exchange of fire took place between security personnel and Maoists in the Kamberikia forest today when a top Maoist leader was killed. A jawan also got injured after sustaining bullet injury fired by the Maoists.

The combing operation was still going on in the said forest till this report was written.