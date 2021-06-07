Bhubaneswar: The Women and Child Development Department of Odisha on Monday launched ‘Tiki Mausi Kuhe’ on virtual mode. It is a comics that dwells upon Covid Appropriate Nutrition (CAN) / Scaling-up of Complementary Feeding Campaign / IEC materials on Covid.

The event was graced by Tukuni Sahu, Minister, WCD&MS Dept, Principal Secretary, W&CD Dept Smt. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, I&PR Bishnupada Sethi, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Odisha; Director, CSIR – CFTRI, Mysore; Director, ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar; Country Director, UNWFP; Head, Programmes, APPI; Country Representative and others.

The second wave of Covid 19 has been worst of its kind to have hit mankind. This phase has also seen children and adolescents getting affected. If experts are to be believed, the third wave may be knocking the doors in months. It has, therefore, become highly necessary to reach out to the community with correct information through effective messaging.

It is in this pursuit that, the Department has issued several advisories and also oriented field functionaries on basic precautions, Covid Appropriate Nutrition (CAN), continued services such as IYCF, VHSND, immunisation etc and emerging issues such as child protection, domestic violence etc to address Covid centric challenges head on by engaging the community through our FLWs on preventive and curative aspects of Covid.

Tiki Mausi

In order to reach out to the community particularly to the women, adolescent girls & children effectively and to sensitize them about the schemes and programmes of the state Tiki Mausi was created as as a protagonist of the Department.

A catalyst for change, Tiki Mausi is empathetic and positive; she loves to talk to people, engage with them and looks forward to the overall development of her community through conviction, confidence and high power energy. She communicates in simple language and reaches out to the people with ease. She is in the forefront in disseminating key messages on health, nutrition, sanitation & hygiene, women & child safety and on their rights. She is a work in progress.