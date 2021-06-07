Bhubaneswar: Project Advisory Committee constituted for Ekamra Plan Scheme

Ekamra kshetra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Govt on Monday constituted a Project Advisory Committee (PAC) for the ‘Ekamra Plan scheme’ that is under the Works Department for development of Ekamra Kshetra in Old town, Bhubaneswar.

Ekamra Plan Scheme will include interventions for conservation and revival of the monuments, development of amenities for devotees and pilgrims, pedestrianization in 80 acres land area around the famous Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar and diverting the traffic to the periphery of the project area.

The constituted Project Advisory Committee (PAC) will steer, guide and coordinate various matters related to implementation of the projects.

Dr. Santrupt Misra appointed Chairman, Project Advisory Committee for Ekamra Project. “As a Shiva Bhakt, I feel blessed to be communicated about this development on a Monday- the day often observed in devotion to Lord Shiva by many including me”:  said Dr Mishra.

