Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for nine districts of Odisha.

The thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places under the influence of Nor’wester.

“Thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Rayagada in the next 24 hours,” stated IMD in a press release.