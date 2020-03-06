Three students injured as truck hits autorickshaw in Odisha’s Kamakhyanagar

Dhenkanal: Three minor students sustained injuries when a truck hit the autorickshaw in which they were travelling in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Friday.

The injured were admitted at Kamakhyanagar hospital in the district. Their condition is stated to be normal.

The incident occurred near Altuma chhak in Kamakhyanagar area in the district when a speeding truck hit the autorickshaw and vanished from the spot.

Sources said, the autorickshaw, bearing Regd No – OD 33 2120, was carrying as many as 14 students from Kaduo panchyat and heading towards the Sri Aurobinda school in Kamakhyanagar.

Soon after the incident, the driver of the three-wheeler absconded.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and seized the three-wheeler.

Meanwhile, the locals questioned how come the driver has dared to carry 14 passengers, putting lives at risk while the seating capacity is three to four passengers in an autorickshaw.