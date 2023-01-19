Three dose COVID vaccination to start in Odisha from today

Bhubaneswar: COVID vaccination will be started in the state again from today. Covishield vaccine will be available in hospitals across Odisha. One lakh doses of Covishield vaccine have already arrived in the state. The vaccine has been distributed to all the districts.

The health department has advised those who haven’t received the second or booster doses to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This advisory has been issued keeping in mind the possible spread of COVID.

It has been revealed that till now that only 40 per cent of the population has received the booster dose of COVID vaccine.

Ganjam district has received 7000 Covishield vaccines.

The second as well as the precautionary dose will be administered to those above 18 years of age. Preparations for ensuring the same has been done in Brahmapur city as well as every other block.