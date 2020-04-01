Three arrested for offensive posts on Odisha’s 4th COVID-19 positive patient

Bhadrak: Three persons were arrested by Bhadrak Town police here in Odisha on Wednesday for allegedly spreading controversial remarks pertaining to the State’s fourth COVID-19 positive patient on social media.

The accused have been identified as Tapas Nanda, Binoy Das and Ritika Rai. All three are the residents under Bhadrak Town police limits.

According to reports, the accused shared a post on Social media which was deemed offensive against the COVID-19 patient.

They were booked under various Sections of IPC and Information Technology Act, police said.

Yesterday, the Odisha government reported its fourth novel coronavirus positive case after a 29-year-old man was found positive for Covid-19.

The man, hailing from Bhadrak district, has a travel history to Dubai. The 29 year old was shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack, when the last reports came in.