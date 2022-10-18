Threat of cyclone Sitrang in Odisha: Government holds high-level meeting

Bhubaneswar: After the forecast of possible cyclonic storm Sitrang, the government of Odisha has called a high level meeting here in Odisha today.

According to reports, the meeting was conducted under the leadership of Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu. Besides, the meeting was attended by Powe Department, Water management department, officers from IMD Department and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Department.

In the high-level meeting it has been notified that, after the formation of the cyclone on Oct 22, precautionary steps will be taken. Besides, the instructions have been given only to the district collectors to stay alert.

It is noteworthy here that the leaves on Diwali have been canceled by the government, keeping an eye on the possible cyclone situation in the state.Further instructions have also been given, not to leave the Headquarters.

In the high-level meeting, priority has been given to Odisha Government’s ‘Zero Casualty Planning.

It is to be noted that, Odisha Government has always ensured zero casualty during every disaster,which aims to protect the life of every person.