Thief fail to loot ATM in Odisha, set it on fire!

Keonjhar: In Keonjhar district of Odisha, after failing to steal an ATM the thief set the ATM on fire on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reports, a thief was planning to loot an ATM belonging to the Bank of India near Jhumpura police station in Keonjhar but failed.

Out of utter dismay due to the failed attempt, the miscreant set fire to the ATM and fled. The locals immediately spotted the fire and informed the police and fire department.

The local fire department personnel reached the spot and were successful in dousing the flames. The police are conducting further investigation into the matter, said reports.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.