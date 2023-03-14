Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Thief fail to loot ATM in Odisha, set it on fire!

In Keonjhar district of Odisha, after failing to steal an ATM the thief set the ATM on fire on Tuesday, said reports. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
atm fire keonjhar
Representational Image

Keonjhar: In Keonjhar district of Odisha, after failing to steal an ATM the thief set the ATM on fire on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reports, a thief was planning to loot an ATM belonging to the Bank of India near Jhumpura police station in Keonjhar but failed.

Out of utter dismay due to the failed attempt, the miscreant set fire to the ATM and fled. The locals immediately spotted the fire and informed the police and fire department.

Take a look
State

Rain in Odisha expected due to western disturbance from…

Sudeshna Panda 0
State

Unknown animal attack in Niali: More than 29 sheep…

Sudeshna Panda 0

The local fire department personnel reached the spot and were successful in dousing the flames. The police are conducting further investigation into the matter, said reports.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.

ALSO READ: Unknown animal attack in Niali: More than 29 sheep killed in 4 days

Sudeshna Panda 5459 news
You might also like
State

Gym rape incident in Cuttack, victim refuses medical test

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik made 32 Helicopter trips in 2 years

State

Fire in Similipal reserve forest of Odisha yet to be doused

State

Missing Lawyers body found inside well in Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7