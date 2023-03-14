Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Unknown animal attack in Niali: More than 29 sheep killed in 4 days

In a shocking incident, more than 29 sheep have been killed in 4 days in an unknown animal attack in Niali in Cuttack of Odisha.

Niali: In a shocking incident, more than 29 sheep have been killed in 4 days in an unknown animal attack in Niali in Cuttack district of Odisha.

According to reports, as many as nine sheep have died yesterday in the wee hours of the morning to the utter misery of the sheep owner.

The sheep owner told KalingaTV in an interview that he went to sleep at around 1 am after checking on the sheep and locking the door. But to his utter dismay, when he woke up in the morning he saw that the door was open and as many as nine sheep had been killed in an unusual manner.

The intestines of the sheep had been gouged out in a very strange way. The man also informed in a heartbroken way that the sheep were his only source of income.

The district officials have reached the spot and are investigating into the strange and mysterious killing of the sheep in Niali of Cuttack.

ALSO READ: More Than 15 Goats Killed By Unknown Animal In Deogarh Of Odisha

