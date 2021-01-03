Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted, 104 Phones Recovered In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police seized a total of 104 mobile phones including seven iPhones while busting a stolen mobile phone racket today. Three persons involved in the case also have been arrested by the cops.

Basing on the report of Prabhakar Goenkha, a criminal case was registered at Laxmisagar PS that on December 31, 2020, in the evening hours when he was standing close to Kalpana F.L. Shop some unknown persons committed robbery of his iPhone Pro-12 by snatching.

During the investigation the CCTV Footages verified, information collected from sources, accused persons identified and 3 persons namely Deepak Kumar (19), Kanchan Nunia (26), and Ankit Kumar Pawsar (19). All of them are the residents of Sahebganj district in Jharkhand.

After they were apprehended, they were properly interrogated, the place of reside i.e. rented room near Fishery lane, Chintamaniswar was searched and the robbed mobile phones i.e. iPhone Pro 12 was seized from their possession.

Further from their possession another 103 numbers of mobile phones including 6 iPhones were also seized from those 3 accused persons kept concealed in that rented accommodation.

On interrogation, they have confessed to have committed theft and robbery in respect of those mobile phones in different parts of Bhubaneswar City like Khandagiri, Nayapalli, Chandrasekharpur, Badagada, Sahidnagara, and Mancheswar PS areas.

The accused have been forwarded to the Court today.