Statement Of Assets Of Odisha CM Naveen Declared

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Friday has released the statement of assets and liabilities of the Council of Ministers including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik till December 2021.

As per the statement, Patnaik owns both movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 64.97 crore.

The Chief Minister’s movable property includes:

Rs 94.41 lakh as bank deposits,

Rs 5,033 as post office savings,

Rs 1.11 lakh as fixed deposit, Rs 9 crore as RBI bonds,

Rs 1 crore as post office term deposit, Rs 3.45 lakh worth jewellery, and Rs 6,434 worth Ambassador Car (1980 model).

His immovable property includes 2/3rd share in “Naveen Niwas” at Airport Road in Bhubaneswar worth Rs 9.52 crore and 50% share in property situated at 3, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi worth Rs 43.36 crore. Both are inherited properties.