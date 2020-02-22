Special Meeting Of DG and SPs In Kalahandi, Odisha On Maoists

Kalahandi: The police DG has taken an account of the Maoist situation. A meeting has been held in Kalahandi under the Chairmanship of the DGP along with 3 SPs.

The conference has taken place in the Bhawanipatna Reserve Police Field.

DGP Abhay, South-Western DIG Safeen Ahmad, DG Intelligence Satyajit Mohanty and others were present in the meeting.

The SPs of Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Raygada were also present there.

A special action plan has been drawn for the Maoist affected areas.

Use of newer scientific knowledge base has been emphasized upon in the meeting.