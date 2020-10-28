Bhubaneswar: The Southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from entire Odisha and the country as well, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

“The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from the remaining parts of Odisha and thus Southwest

Monsoon has withdrawn from entire Odisha, today the 28th October, 2020,” said the latest bulletin.

“Also, in view of significant reduction in Rainfall Activity over most parts of the Country, the Southwest

Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire Country, today the 28th October, 2020,” it added.

The MeT department also said that weather has been dry over the districts of Odisha.

“Maximum temperatures observed no large change over Odisha. They were above normal over South Interior Odisha and normal over rest Odisha. Minimum temperatures observed no large change over Odisha. They were below normal over North Interior Odisha and normal over rest Odisha,” the MeT dept said.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Angul in the state, today.