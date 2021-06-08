Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification For 756 Vacant Posts Issued, Check Details

Hurry up if you are in search of a job. The Southern Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment of 756 Apprentice posts.

The eligible and interested candidates can take part in the recruitment process by applying online by visiting the official website of Southern Railway.

The selected candidates will be posted as apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in the designated trades at various Divisions/Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Southern Railway.

Vacancy Details Of Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

Opening Date of Online Application: June 1, 2021

Last date for Submission of Online Applications: June 30, 2021 (5 PM)

Name and number of posts:

Total Apprentice posts: 756

Fitter

Painter

Welder (G/E)

Machanist

Electrician

Electronic Mechanic

MMV

Turner

Diesel Mechanic

Wireman

Advanced Welder & R & AC

Electronic Mechanic

PASSA

Medical Taboratory Technician

Salary: The selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 6000 – 7000 monthly.

Age Limit: The applicant should have completed 15 years of age and should NOT have completed 22/ 24 years for Fresher’s /Ex-ITI, MLT Respectively.

Academic Qualification:

The candidate who wants to apply for the posts of the Fitter, Painter & Welders will be a 10th Pass (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 System of education or its equivalent.

The candidate who wants to apply for the posts of Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology, Pathology, Cardiology) should be 12th Pass (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system of education with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Candidates who want to apply for the post of the Fitter, Machinist, MMV, Turner, Diesel Mechanic, Carpenter, Painter, Welder(G&E), Wireman, Advance Welder & R&AC etc should have completed ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognized ITI.

Application Fee:

The candidates of the General/OBC categories will have to pay Rs. 100 while other applicants (SC/ ST/ PH/ Women) can apply free of cost.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of Southern Railway. Persons must note that the last date for application is 30 June 2021. Applications complete in all respects should be submitted only ONLINE till the closing date, by visiting official website www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in. /then News and updates tab and Personnel Branch information tab.

Apprentices will be engaged in the following trades. The slots available in various trades with communal break up for the Trivandrum Division, Palghat Division, Salem Division and Signal & Telecommunication Workshop/Podanur are tabulated below for the information of candidates.

How to be selected:

The candidates will be selected on the merit basis.

Click here for Southern Railway Official Website.

Click here for Southern Railway Apprentice Jobs 2021 Notification.

Click here for the Southern Railway Online Application Form.