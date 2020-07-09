Bhubaneswar: Social Activist Aditya Dash died reportedly due to severe head injury. This was revealed by his postmortem reports which the Bhubaneswar Government Railway Police (GRP) is said to have received from the doctors.

According to the postmortem reports, Aditya Dash died as he had sustained severe injuries on his head.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar GRP has filed a murder case following the demands of his family members and associates who staged a demonstration in front of the GRP Police station.

Likewise, the police have recovered a few handwritten papers from a diary which is claimed to be the suicide note of Aditya Dash.

Police also have seized his phone and his wife’s phone to verify the call details in its move to unfurl the mystery behind his death.

The noted motivational speaker of the State was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in the State Capital city on Tuesday.

With over 81,000 followers, Dash was one of the known motivational speakers in Odisha and was very active on the Facebook.

This apart, he was running an old-age home and was doing social services through an NGO namely ‘People For Seva’. He had married on June 9, 2020.

Incidentally, his last post on the Facebook was regarding death.