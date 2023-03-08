Six vehicles seized by police catches fire in Koraput
Koraput: As many as six vehicles including four cars and two auto rickshaws were caught on fire in Hockey Ground near Koraput bus stand on Wednesday. The vehicles were reportedly seized by police. The vehicles are suspected to have been torched by unknwon miscreants.
On being informed, the fire services personnel reached the spot and doused the flame. However, the vehicles were already burnt by the time the fire was doused.