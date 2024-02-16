Six more districts in Odisha get LAccMI bus services

Bhubaneswar: Six more districts of Odisha namely Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Nayagarh got the LAccMI Bus service today as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the scheme in these districts through video conferencing.

As many as 198 LAccMI bus started plying in 1,363 panchayats of these six district which is expected to benefit more than 75 lakh people.

According to reports, while 22 buses launched in 154 panchayats of Khurda and 15.55 lakh people were benefited while 14.60 lakh people got benefit from 44 buses in Puri district. Kendrapara district got 37 buses and 11.37 lakh people in 196 panchayats were benefited.

Similarly, 10,80 lakh people were benefited from 25 buses under the scheme in Bhadrak district while 39 buses were launched in Jajpur to provide services to around 13.70 lakh people. In Nayagarh district, 31 buses were flagged off in 189 panchayats and 9.34 lakh people were benefited by this.

Patnaik said that the people can do their daily work conveniently and at low cost by using affordable bus services. The bus will ease our journey of life, and bring prosperity to our homes.

“My government is the people’s government. Odisha government launches schemes by respecting the wishes of the common people. After the 5T Chairman’s visit to districts, we felt the problems of the people and launched the LAccMI bus scheme with their suggestions. The scheme was launched to solve the communication problem of rural people,” Patnaik said.

Bus service from Panchayat to block has been facilitated. More than 1000 buses will run across the State. In this program launched under the 5T scheme, Mission Shakti members have been given the responsibility of running the vehicles.

Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister further said that LAccMI Bus will play an important role in strengthening the rural economy.

He further said “our aim is to make Panchayat the center of development. Our aim is to strengthen the economy of the village.”

Describing the recently launched Sri Jagannath Express bus service under the scheme, the Chief Minister said that Sri Jagannath Express bus service has been started for the darshan of Lord Jagannath and to experience the Parikrama Project.

Saying that Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha program is continuing for the transformation of the village, the Chief Minister wished everyone’s cooperation to build a new Odisha.

Highlighting theLAccMI Bus service, the Chief Minister said that the Bus will strengthen social and economic life of rural people. The bus will transport students to school and college. It can connect farmers to markets. He said that women and students can travel in this bus for only Rs 5.