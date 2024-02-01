16 Sub-Divisional Hospitals get Dialysis Centres in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated Dialysis Centres at 16 Sub-Divisional Hospitals across the State through video conferencing.

Khurda, Pallahara, Talcher, Soro, Kamakshyanagar, Hindol, Dharmagarh, Gunupur, Baliguda, Anandpur, Champua, Bonaigarh, Rairangpur, Udala, Tigiria and Dungurupalli are the 16 16 Sub-Divisional Hospitals where the Dialysis Centres were inaugurated today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that along with free treatment in government health care centers, more than 4 crore people are being provided with free-of-cost treatment through Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and BSKY Nabin Card. This has done away with worries of people for money in case of illness.

Opining that treatment of kidney disease is very expensive, the Chief Minister said that by establishing of these centers kidney patients can get dialysis services free of cost near their homes.

He said that the free dialysis service-Sahay was started in 2018 to provide better health services to the people of the state. Odisha was the first state in the country to provide this service.

In the first phase, this service was started in all district headquarters hospitals. Now under the 5T initiative, it has been extended to Sub Divisional level hospitals. The Chief Minister said that 32 dialysis centers will be opened at the Sub Divisional level. He said that the state government would spend Rs 50 crore annually to provide free dialysis services to the patients.

Expressing that all life is precious to him, the Chief Minister said that government healthcare centers are being transformed. Ama Hospital program is being implemented to provide better services to the patients. The rich and poor are getting free medical facilities.

He strongly believed that this program would help achieve the goal of ‘Sustha Odisha Sukhi Odisha.’