Bhubaneswar: Covid cases are on the rise in Bhubaneswar with each passing day. Today Khurda district alone recorded a shocking high of 1840 cases.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, today said that the Covid cases are on the rise yet the situation is under control.

He urged the citizens of the temple city to observe Covid appropriate behaviour at market, haats and other crowded places.

The earlier system of ‘Covid Sachetaks’ will be reimplemented so that people become more aware and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

He said keeping in mind the areas of Bhubaneswar from which Covid cases are raising, containment zones and sealing shall be done.

The Commissioner urged people not to neglect a fever or cold and to get tested at the earliest possible.

He added that there are 3000 beds at various Covid hospitals across the City and 50% are occupied. He also informed that 85% Covid positives are in home isolation and BMC is providing kits including Favipiravir.

Chaudhary also said that the situation is under control and there is no need to panic.