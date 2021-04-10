Sundergarh: In a shocking incident, a youth tried to kill a minor girl by giving her phenyl after raping her in Bonai area of Sundergarh district of Odisha.

One Satya Swain allegedly barged into the house of the minor girl while she was alone and raped her on Thursday. Later, fearing that the matter would be known to others, Satya tried to kill her by forcing her to drink phenyl. He also ran away from the village.

The rape survivor’s parents found her in a senseless condition after returning home from their business establishment. Soon, they admitted her to Bonai Sub-divisional Hospitals. Later, she was shifted to the super speciality hospital.

Also Read: Rape Victim Beaten, Paraded With Accused In MP, Case Registered

The minor narrated her ordeal in a written format after gaining her senses. Based on this, a case was filed at Bonai police and the accused is said to have been detained for interrogation.