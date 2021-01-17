Woman Hired Contract Killer To Murder Daughter In Odisha

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a woman was arrested by the Balasore Sadar Police today on charges of hiring a contract killer to murder her own daughter.

The accused woman, who has been identified as Sukanti Jena, had hired a supari killer named Pramod Jena to kill her 36-year-old daughter Sibani Nayak, said police.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Sibani was found dead from under a bridge at Nagram village on January 13.

While briefing the media about the development, Balasore Sadar SDPO, Pravash Chandra Pal informed that there was a fight between Sukanti and Sibani as the latter was allegedly involved in an illegal liquor trading.

Irate over the fight, Sukanti had made a deal with Pramod to kill Sibani for which she had agreed to pay Rs 50,000, out of which she had already given him Rs 8000.

Pramod Jena along with two of his associates killed Sibani, who used to go to different places with him as he was a driver, and dumped her body under the bridge on January 12 and her body was spotted on the following day.

Balasore Sadar Police which was investigating the probe arrested both Sukanti and Pramod today. However, two other accused persons are still on the run.