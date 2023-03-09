Shocking, man kills mother in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

In a shocking incident, a man has killed his mother under Bangiriposhi police limits of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. 

The man has then surrendered himself to the police station after killing his mother in Patashol village under Bangiriposhi police station of Mayurbhanj district.

The man allegedly murdered his mother due to a family conflict. Detailed report awaited in this matter.

