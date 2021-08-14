Shaurya Chakra for 2 Martyr Commandos of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Defence, Government of India has announced Saurya Chakra for two Odisha Police personnel, Martyr Commando Debasis Sethy of SOG and Martyr Commando Sudhir Kumar Tudu of SOG for exemplary bravery, valour and courageous action, said a press release by Odisha Police on Saturday.

This is for the first time that any Odisha Police personnel has been awarded SHAURYA CHAKRA.

The State Police have thanked Government of India for conferring this prestigious honour on two sons of Odisha Police.

Both the brave hearts were engaged in operation against Left Wing Extremsts on September 9, 2020 in the dense forest near Sikri village in Kalahandi district of Odisha. Both of them put their own lives in danger and showed exemplary bravery while they were martyred while exchange of fire with the Maoists.

