Service to parents and elderly persons is essence of dharma: President Droupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: “Service to parents and elderly persons is the essence of dharma. Therefore, you need to take care of them instead of offering prayer to their photos,” said says President Droupadi Murmu while addressing at the Foundation Day Celebration of Jnanaprabha Mission, a charitable organization, here today.

The President, who reached Odisha on a two-day visit, also the experience of practicing yoga and how it helped in her personal life. “I embraced yoga when I felt completely broken mentally and physically at one point of time. I am standing before you here today and speaking to you only because of yoga,” she said.

Droupadi Murmu arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on a special flight of the Indian Air Force (IAF) 10 minutes before her scheduled time. Odisha Governor Pro. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries received her at the airport.

The President will attend the second convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University, her alma mater, at 4.5 PM. She completed her intermediate and Bachelor of Arts (BA) at the University (erstwhile Rama Devi Women’s College) between 1975 and 1979. As many as 16 classmates of the President will meet her at the convocation ceremony.

Later in the evening, President Murmu will also inaugurate a banquet hall at the Governor’s residence and spend the night at Raj Bhavan.

On her second day of the visit, the President will visit the Lingaraj Temple between 6.30 AM to 9 AM in the morning. She then will attend a programme at the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) Cuttack before returning to Delhi.

