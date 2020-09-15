Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar has arrested accused Srikanta Prasad Prusty, Senior Manager cum Assessment Officer, Punjab National Bank, Jaydev Bihar Branch and one Kali Prasad Mishra, Proprietor of M/s K.P. Solutions, Nageswar Tangi, Bhubaneswar today in EOW PS Case No. 07dt.14.09.2020 U/s 406/420/467/468/471/120(B) IPC.

They are being forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar. The above noted case was registered on the written complaint of Sri Paresh Kumar Das, Circle Head of Punjab National Bank, Bhubaneswar.

It is alleged that, in conspiracy with Bank Officers, accused Kali Prasad Mishra, Proprietor of M/s K.P. Solutions, NageswarTangi, Bhubaneswar who is dealing with wholesaling and retail trading of tiles, sanitary items and electronic goods had availed Cash Credit(CC) Loan amounting to Rs.2.5 Crores by mortgaging the property of three guarantors, who during enquiry denied to have signed the documents and kept the properties as mortgage for the loan.

During investigation it is ascertained that, the accused loanee, Kali Prasad Mishra, Proprietor of M/s K.P.Solution used fake KYC documents including electricity bills and Voter Identity cards in names of three guarantors, who purportedly stood as guarantors for the loans and mortgaged their immovable property located at Madhu Patna, Cuttack during the year 2017, whereas the facts remained that one of the guarantors had expired during the year 2014 i.e. more than three years prior to the loan sanctioned.

Accused Srikanta Prasad Prusty, the then Senior Manager, Punjab National Bank, Bapuji Nagar Branch in criminal conspiracy with the loanee had recommended for sanction of huge CC loan to the tune of Rs. 250 lakhs, by accepting the forged documents, mentioning to have verified identity of guarantors and also entertaining the impersonators for the guarantors to sign the mortgaged deeds knowing very well that, they are not the owner of the property and thereby caused huge loss to the bank/ Govt. exchequer.

The loan is now outstanding to the tune of Rs. 267.33 lakhs. The investigation of the case is continuing.