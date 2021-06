Senior Football Coach Of Odisha Succumbs To Covid

Bhubaneswar: A senior football coach of Odisha, Nanda Pattnaik has succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus in late hours of Monday.

After being detected with Covid, the coach was being treated at a private hospital. He was 65-years-old.

Yesterday however he breathed his last.

He had coached famous football player Shradhanjali Samantray and many others.