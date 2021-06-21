Section 144 imposed for Snana Purnima in Puri of Odisha: Details

By WCE 5

Puri: Section 144 has been imposed in different places of Puri in Odisha keeping in view the upocoming Snana Purnima. In the wake of Corona pandemic the step has been taken to restrict congregation of people to avoid violation of Covid norms.

As per the announcement the restrictions due to imposition of section 144 will commence at 10 pm of June 23 to continue till 2 pm of June 25.

The district administration has clamped the restriction. Sub Collector Bhabatarana Sahu has enforced the restriction on behalf of the district administration. Action will be taken against violators of the order.

It is to be noted that it has been decided to conduct Snana Purnima, the famous ritual of annual sacred bath of Lord Jagannath and His siblings at Snana Mandap inside the Srimandira premises in Puri on June 24. However, in the wake of Corona pandemic no devotees will be allowed to participate while the servitors will carry out the ritual.

