SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Fresh notification for 2056 vacant posts released; Check details

Job seekers who are searching for jobs in the banking sector have a great opportunity to apply as the State Bank Of India (SBI) has released a notification to fill 2,056 Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies.

As per the notification, eligible and interested candidates can apply from today (October 5). October 25, 2021 is the last day to apply.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021vacancy details

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 important dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: October 5, 2021

Closure of registration of application: October 25, 2021

Closure for editing application details: October 25, 2021

Last date for printing your application: November 9, 2021

Online Fee Payment: October 5, 2021to October 25, 2021

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 category-wise vacancy details

General Category: 810

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 560

Scheduled Caste (SC): 324

Economically Weaker Section: 200

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 162

SBI PO Recruitment 2021age limit:

The applicants should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit for the reserved candidates as per the government rules.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 eligibility

The applicants should have done their graduation in any discipline from a recognised University.

Application fee for SBI PO Recruitment 2021

Application Fee will be 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

How to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2021