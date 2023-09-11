Sanitation staff of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar stage protest

Bhubaneswar: The Cleaning staff of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar staged a protest and gheraoed the office of newly appointed director.

The reason for the protest is alleged misbehaviour meted out to them on a regular basis by the director. The staff said not only does the director misbehave he also hurls abuses at them and cuts off their salary.

The employees are agitating with various demands such as enrolling hundreds of employees in EPF or EST, not dismissing employees without proof and providing bonus on Durga Puja, said reports.

According to sources, Capital Hospital has outsourced more than 130 sanitation workers for cleaning purposes. However, the director said that, “We are talking to the sanitation workers. We have accepted their basic demands.”

He further informed that, “another company has taken tender as per the directives of the Odisha health department. This company has taken tender for cleaning, security and attenuation.”

The Director also informed that, “all the cleaning staff working in the Capital Hospital will get job, no one will be laid off”, he added. He promised that, “there will be no discrepancy in EPF and ESI either.”

The Director further informed that, “They are asking for money from the new tender company in the form of loan, which is not possible and hence they are agitating.” He added that, due to agitation of the sanitation workers, the treatment is also getting obstructed.”