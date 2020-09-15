Sambalpuri Mask Rules Parliament

New Delhi: Sambalpuri mask ruled the Parliament yesterday. Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari gifted the masks to the lawmakers. The masks have been reportedly made by the Bargarh-based Boyanika.

Pujari distributed the masks to the MPs with the aim to popularize the traditional handloom products of Bargarh across the country.

Supriya Sule, Anupriya Patel and Mahua Moitra were among other women MPs who were seen wearing the Sambalpuri masks.

Boyanika Director Sanjay Meher had given the masks to the Bargarh MP.