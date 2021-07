Sambalpur: The vigilance sleuths on Tuesday conducted raid at the residence of head clerk Dilip Dev, working at Dhanakauda BEO office in Sambalpur district on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The two-member anti-corruption agency team conducted a raid at Sakhipada residence and his office at Dhanakauda.

The sleuths have seized important documents, gold ornaments, account in different banks and cheques from his possession.