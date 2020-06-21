Sai Pranita from Odisha’s Kandhamal becomes first Flying Officer of The District in Indian Air force

Sai Pranita from Odisha’s Kandhamal becomes first Flying Officer of The District in Indian Air force

Kandhamal : Sai Pranita from Kandhamal in Odisha became the first flying officer from the district to join Indian Air Force.

Sai Pranita(27) is the resident of Mahakuma under Phulbani Sadar in the district.

She has been posted in the Meteorological Branch of Indian Air Force (IAF) in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. She was appointed as a flying officer on June 20.

Pranita who was pursuing her PhD in Physics from Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, dropped out of her PhD mid-way to follow her passion of becoming an IAF pilot.

Pranita drew her inspiration for joining the Indian AirForce from her family members. Pranita’s grandfather is an Air Force veteran while her uncle is a Major in the Air Force.

Pranita will surely serve as an inspiration to many women in the State as she hails from the tribal-dominated district of Kandhamal.