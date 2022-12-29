Russian MP Pavel Antov’s death in Odisha: Fresh controversy erupts over cremation of body

Rayagada: A fresh controversy over the cremation of the body of Russian MP Pavel Antov, who died in Odisha’s Rayagada district, has erupted. Former DGP Sanjeev Marik has condemned Odisha Police’s decision to cremate Antov’s body.

Reacting to the fresh controversy, Sanjeev Marik said, “It is very unfortunate that a foreigner’s body has been cremated. The last rites should have been done as per Pavel Antov’s religion, orthodox Christianity, which believes in the resurrection.”

“The unclaimed body always has some signs through which the religion of an individual can be ascertained and the last rites should be conducted as per their faiths or traditions. Pavel Antov should have been buried. But the Odisha police has not done it and it may face problems for cremating Pavel Antov’s body,” he added.

It is to be noted here that Antov had arrived in Odisha to celebrate his 65th birthday with three other Russians – Vladimir Bydanov (61), Pansasenko Natalia (44) and Turov Mikhail (64). They were accompanied by Indian tourist guide Jitendra Singh.

However, Bydanov Vladmir was found dead in his hotel room on December 22. Doctors had said that he died of cardiac arrest. Shockingly, Antov too died after allegedly falling from the hotel’s third floor on December 24.

Pavel’s post-mortem report stated that he sustained a severe internal injury after falling off the third floor of the hotel.

Currently, a five-member Odisha Crime Branch team is probing the case. Pansasenko Natalia and Turov Mikhail have been told to not leave the state.