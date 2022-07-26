State-of-the-art cancer hospital to come up in Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: A state-of-the-art cancer hospital will be set up at NISER campus in Bhubaneswar, informed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Rs 650 crore has been approved for the cancer hospital out of which Rs 250 crore is being contributed by Tata Trusts and the remainder Rs 400 crore is being contributed by Deptt. of Atomic Energy,” Pradhan said in the tweet.

“17 acres of land has already been allotted for the construction of the hospital within the NISER campus. Given the scale of the project Skill India is also providing an additional 10 acres of land for the construction of the cancer hospital, he also said in twitter,” the Union Minister said.

“In line with PM Modi’s vision the cancer care hospital & skill development centre at NISER official campus will strengthen treatment facilities, scale up competencies of health professionals & initiate high-quality research to meet emerging requirements in the field of oncology,” the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India. also said.