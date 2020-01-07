gas

Rourkela: 2 Labourers Killed In Poisonous Gas Leak

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela:  In an unfortunate incident, 2 labourers have lost their lives in a gas leak in a sponge iron plant in the late hours of night in Rourkela.

This incident happened when the 2 labourers were engaged in maintenance work of the sponge iron plant. A poisonous gas leaked and the labourers were suffocated to death.

One of the labourers was a  resident of Jharkhand named Ajay Samad and the other was a resident of Gurundia in  Sundergarh district called Pankaj Kerketa.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

 

 

 

